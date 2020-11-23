9,987 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 103.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 24.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Equity Residential by 24.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 16.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $60.35. 184,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,598. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.21.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

