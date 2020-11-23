9,987 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 103.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 24.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Equity Residential by 24.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 16.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $60.35. 184,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,598. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.80.
EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.21.
Equity Residential Company Profile
Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.
