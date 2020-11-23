A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) (LON:BAG) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) (LON:BAG) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 483.75 ($6.32).

Get A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) alerts:

BAG stock opened at GBX 517 ($6.75) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.50 million and a PE ratio of 27.65. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 641 ($8.37). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 481.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 455.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) news, insider Jonathan David Kemp bought 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of £53,000 ($69,244.84). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,352 shares of company stock worth $5,345,268.

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.