ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 19 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 19 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 21.50 price target on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays set a CHF 27 target price on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 22 price target on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 27 price target on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 22.35.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Read More: Support Level

Analyst Recommendations for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit