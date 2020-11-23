ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 19 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 19 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 21.50 price target on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays set a CHF 27 target price on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 22 price target on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 27 price target on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 22.35.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.