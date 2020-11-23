Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.5% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

ABT stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.25. The company had a trading volume of 247,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,515. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $115.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.26.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

