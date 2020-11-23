Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) versus CXJ Group (OTCMKTS:ECXJ) Critical Analysis

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and CXJ Group (OTCMKTS:ECXJ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

37.6% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of CXJ Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CXJ Group has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Accel Entertainment and CXJ Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 CXJ Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.94%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than CXJ Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accel Entertainment and CXJ Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $424.39 million 2.36 -$5.86 million ($0.09) -119.11 CXJ Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CXJ Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accel Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Accel Entertainment and CXJ Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment -6.52% -5.46% -1.00% CXJ Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CXJ Group beats Accel Entertainment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc. operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 11,108 video gaming terminals across 2,335 locations in the State of Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

About CXJ Group

CXJ Group Co., Limited engages in the trading of automobile exhaust cleaners and auto parts in China. The company also offers auto detailing store consultancy services; and authorization services for operating auto detailing stores under the Chejiangling/Teenage Hero Car brand name. The company was formerly known as Global Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to CXJ Group Co., Limited in 2019. CXJ Group Co., Limited was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.