Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Sold by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accounts for approximately 1.0% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADX. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 139.3% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 805,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,015,000 after buying an additional 469,096 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 79.1% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 653,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 288,781 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 40.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 172,078 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

ADX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,718. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.31%. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $84,170.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,970 shares in the company, valued at $820,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a closed-end mutual fund. It engages in generating long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

