Adams Wealth Management Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Adams Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,193,400. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total value of $3,241,065.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,404 shares of company stock valued at $82,606,401 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

