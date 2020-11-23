Adams Wealth Management Invests $170,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 116 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,740.48. 74,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,282. The company has a market capitalization of $1,178.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,818.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,622.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,514.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,786.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.