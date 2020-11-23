Adams Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adams Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. R. F. Lafferty lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.86.

ADBE stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $462.44. The company had a trading volume of 92,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,472. The firm has a market cap of $222.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $481.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.02, for a total value of $295,212.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,893.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,281 shares of company stock worth $7,952,267 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.