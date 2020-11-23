Adams Wealth Management Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 664 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,862 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,178,352,000 after acquiring an additional 410,180 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $6.63 on Monday, reaching $147.70. 748,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,741,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.21 and its 200-day moving average is $122.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

