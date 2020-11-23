Adams Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Alphabet by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 64,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 181,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,319,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 80,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,733.61. The company had a trading volume of 47,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,133. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,617.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,511.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

