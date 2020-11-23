Adams Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,272 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.9% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.17. 1,048,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,731,951. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 26th. 140166 increased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist dropped their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

