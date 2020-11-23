Adams Wealth Management Sells 930 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Adams Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.6% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,299,949. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $203.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

