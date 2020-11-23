Adams Wealth Management Takes $132,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Visa by 251.6% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $238,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.72. 305,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,953,551. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,072 shares of company stock worth $23,627,774. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.14.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

