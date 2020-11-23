Adams Wealth Management Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 433.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 366,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,675,000 after buying an additional 297,628 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 183,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 770,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,595,000 after purchasing an additional 20,406 shares during the period. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Argus lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.40.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $271.44. The stock had a trading volume of 901,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,596,580. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

