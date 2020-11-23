Adams Wealth Management Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Adams Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.7% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.07. 431,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,729,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.30. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.83. The stock has a market cap of $178.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

