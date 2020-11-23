Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.1% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 6,598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,572,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Adobe by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,710,000 after acquiring an additional 799,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Adobe by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $806,703,000 after acquiring an additional 765,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $460.00. 122,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,472. The company has a market cap of $222.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $481.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.81. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.12, for a total value of $234,643.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,267 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

