Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Raised by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,248 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.9% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $18,324,473.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.12, for a total value of $234,643.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,163.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,281 shares of company stock worth $7,952,267 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.78 on Monday, hitting $459.14. 76,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $481.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.81. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

