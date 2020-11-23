Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aecon Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

