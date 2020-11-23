Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57,832 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $49,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.40.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $270.51. 811,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,596,580. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.38. The firm has a market cap of $732.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.