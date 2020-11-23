Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,571 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,543,411,000 after acquiring an additional 118,274 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,549,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,922,654,000 after acquiring an additional 285,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $271.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,596,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $732.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.40.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

