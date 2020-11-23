ALLY Trading Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One ALLY token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ALLY has a total market cap of $802,715.29 and $446.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ALLY has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00081337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00023134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00373641 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.95 or 0.03190173 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00028415 BTC.

ALLY (ALY) is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

ALLY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

