Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) PT Raised to $28.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price target boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AOSL. TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ AOSL traded up $2.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,333. The company has a market capitalization of $551.03 million, a PE ratio of 410.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bing Xue sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $25,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $982,421.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,891. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,619,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after buying an additional 927,794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 53,260 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

