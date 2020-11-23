Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,031,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 128,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $188,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,786.86.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $12.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,729.77. 66,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,282. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,622.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,514.86. The company has a market cap of $1,178.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,818.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

