Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $265,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,425,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 target price (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $11.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,725.28. 41,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,133. The company has a market cap of $1,174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,816.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,617.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,511.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

