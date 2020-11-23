Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $93,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $11.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,724.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,133. The firm has a market cap of $1,174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,617.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,511.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

