Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet stock traded down $11.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,725.28. 41,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,617.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,511.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1,174.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

