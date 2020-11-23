Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

AMAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Amalgamated Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.17.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $423.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.79. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 274.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 343,000 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter valued at about $1,346,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 553.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 68,214 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 6.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 944,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 60,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter valued at about $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.