Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Holdings Lessened by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Amcor makes up 3.0% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Amcor by 23.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

Amcor stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.53. 271,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,693,324. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

