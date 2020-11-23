Analyzing Provident Bancorp (PVBC) & The Competition

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ: PVBC) is one of 116 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Provident Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Provident Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Provident Bancorp Competitors 966 1986 1427 105 2.15

Provident Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.99%. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 10.01%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Provident Bancorp pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 36.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 17.82% 7.45% 0.95% Provident Bancorp Competitors 11.89% 5.69% 0.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Provident Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $55.65 million $10.81 million 16.95 Provident Bancorp Competitors $864.98 million $115.12 million 13.35

Provident Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp. Provident Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.41, indicating that their average share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

