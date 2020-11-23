Analyzing Regency Centers (REG) & Its Peers

Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) is one of 283 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Regency Centers to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Regency Centers and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Regency Centers Competitors 4219 13822 12787 421 2.30

Regency Centers presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.49%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 5.83%. Given Regency Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Regency Centers has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers’ rivals have a beta of 1.02, indicating that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 8.43% 1.46% 0.81% Regency Centers Competitors -1.79% -7.64% 1.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Regency Centers pays out 61.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 63.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Regency Centers is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regency Centers and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.13 billion $239.43 million 12.15 Regency Centers Competitors $832.92 million $158.56 million 13.65

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Regency Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Regency Centers beats its rivals on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

