Analyzing Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) and iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:LQD)

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) and iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:LQD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Solar Capital alerts:

55.4% of Solar Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Solar Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Solar Capital and iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Capital -7.14% 7.51% 3.57% iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Solar Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF pays an annual dividend of $3.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Solar Capital pays out 95.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Solar Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Solar Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Solar Capital and iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Capital 0 1 6 0 2.86 iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solar Capital presently has a consensus price target of $18.68, indicating a potential upside of 7.10%. Given Solar Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solar Capital is more favorable than iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF.

Risk & Volatility

Solar Capital has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solar Capital and iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Capital $154.71 million 4.76 $56.02 million $1.71 10.20 iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Capital has higher revenue and earnings than iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF.

Summary

Solar Capital beats iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The ISHARES IBOXX $ INVESTMENT GRADE CORPORATE BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the corporate bond market as defined by the iBoxx $ Liquid Investment Grade Index. The Index measures the performance of a fixed number of highly liquid investment-grade corporate bonds. The Index is a rules-based index consisting of up to 100 highly liquid, investment-grade, United States dollar-denominated corporate bonds that seek to maximize liquidity while maintaining representation of the corporate bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is Barclays Global Fund Advisors.

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.