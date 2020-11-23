Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.32.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 3,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTX. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 2,549.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.