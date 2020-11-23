Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $39.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Arch Capital Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.45.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

