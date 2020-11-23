Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) (CVE:AN) Stock Price Up 25%

Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) (CVE:AN) shares traded up 25% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 301,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 180,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $4.28 million and a PE ratio of 20.00.

About Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) (CVE:AN)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds interest in the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,061 hectares located within the Antofagasta region ll of Chile.

