Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Coverage Initiated at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARNA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $64.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.16. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $90.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.32.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $1,175,362.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $3,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,300 shares of company stock worth $8,180,362. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 236.1% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,302,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,986,000 after purchasing an additional 914,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,356,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,399,000 after acquiring an additional 863,891 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 199.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 995,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,676,000 after purchasing an additional 662,759 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,013,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,611,000 after purchasing an additional 570,690 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,048,000 after purchasing an additional 432,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.