Argus Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $334.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Argus from $295.00 to $334.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PANW. Loop Capital began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.14.

NYSE:PANW traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $294.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,924. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $295.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $530,220.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $508,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

