Aua Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,571 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after buying an additional 10,854,416 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,818 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 122.6% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 185,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,980 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after acquiring an additional 966,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,109,000 after acquiring an additional 741,517 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,854,430. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $179.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

