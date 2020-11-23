Aua Capital Management LLC Acquires 465 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 27.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 623,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $2,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 279,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,780. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

