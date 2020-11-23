Aua Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 199 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.58.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $10.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $683.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,293. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $631.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $572.88. The firm has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $692.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.15 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

