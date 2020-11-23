Aua Capital Management LLC Buys 470 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 87.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $237.44. 30,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,716. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $247.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.92.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.