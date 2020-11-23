Aua Capital Management LLC Buys 703 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $136.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,618. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.52. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

