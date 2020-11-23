Aua Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 631 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 301.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 33.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 47,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.07.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.59. The stock had a trading volume of 115,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.29 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.75. The firm has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

