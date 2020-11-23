Aua Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Pfizer by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 401,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 33,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.38. 1,482,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,299,949. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $203.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

