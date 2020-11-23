Aua Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 0.5% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 51,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 95,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GS traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,801. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.81 and its 200-day moving average is $201.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. TheStreet upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

