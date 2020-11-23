Aua Capital Management LLC Has $139,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 87.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Insiders sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $19,660,527 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.46. 27,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.52. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Cowen cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

