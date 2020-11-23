Aua Capital Management LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 36.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 21.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974,440 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after purchasing an additional 696,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.65. 400,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,729,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.30. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.83. The company has a market cap of $178.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

