Aua Capital Management LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157,152 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 150.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,221,000 after buying an additional 3,307,291 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,154,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,816,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,368,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,393 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

VZ stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.23. 437,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,833,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

