Aua Capital Management LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 125,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Boston Scientific by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 338,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,165 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 402,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,795,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,834,000 after acquiring an additional 84,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 647,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,687,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,408.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $399,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,609 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

