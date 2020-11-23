Aua Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 47,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,228,974 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average is $59.37.

